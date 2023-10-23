Small School Lights: Small School Football in Tri-Cities Area

The River View Panthers vs. Burbank-Columbia Coyotes in the River Rivalry

This Week's Small School Lights: Small School Football in the Tri-Cities Area features the high school football programs of River View and Columbia-Burbank in the River Rivalry. The two schools played each other last week to decide the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) Eastern 2B Football title.

Riverview (Photo: Lit Media Productions//Tommy) River View

Columbia-Burbank (Photo: Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) Columbia-Burbank

Game Recap

The River View Panthers would win the game 26-13 and went 4-0 in the EWAC's Eastern Conference and a 7-1 record overall. The EWAC's top Western and Eastern Division teams will play each other in a few weeks. The loss drops the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the EWAC East.

"Burbank is a long-time Rival of RVHS. It is always good to come away with this victory, especially when the EWAC-East League Championship is on the line. Our guys from Finley are tough physical athletes, and we continually prepare for tough games and environments- it is part of our culture," said River View Head Coach, Kris Welch.

According to Coach Welch, This is only the second time in RVHS [River View High School] history that our program has won back-to-back league championships the last time was 1989 & 1990 (33 years ago).

Upcoming Games

In upcoming action, Columbia-Burbank will take on Tri-Cities Prep at home on Friday, October 27th at home. Kickoff for that game is at 7 PM. River View's next game will also be on Friday against Liberty.

Small School Lights: Small School Football in Tri-Cities Area 2023 Archive:

View the full River Rivalry Photo Gallery Here