Small School Lights: Small School Football in Tri-Cities Area

Small School Lights: River View vs. Burbank-Columbia
This Week's Small School Lights: Small School Football in the Tri-Cities Area features the high school football programs of River View and Columbia-Burbank in the River Rivalry. The two schools played each other last week to decide the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference (EWAC) Eastern 2B Football title.
Game Recap
The River View Panthers would win the game 26-13 and went 4-0 in the EWAC's Eastern Conference and a 7-1 record overall. The EWAC's top Western and Eastern Division teams will play each other in a few weeks. The loss drops the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the EWAC East.
"Burbank is a long-time Rival of RVHS. It is always good to come away with this victory, especially when the EWAC-East League Championship is on the line. Our guys from Finley are tough physical athletes, and we continually prepare for tough games and environments- it is part of our culture," said River View Head Coach, Kris Welch.
According to Coach Welch, This is only the second time in RVHS [River View High School] history that our program has won back-to-back league championships the last time was 1989 & 1990 (33 years ago).
Upcoming Games
In upcoming action, Columbia-Burbank will take on Tri-Cities Prep at home on Friday, October 27th at home. Kickoff for that game is at 7 PM. River View's next game will also be on Friday against Liberty.
