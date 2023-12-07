The Future of the WIAA High School Football Championships at Husky Stadium

This December, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) High School Football Championships were held at the University of Washington's Husky Stadium. Fans from all over the state got a chance to see their schools battle it out on a massive stage at a memorable and iconic venue. (Read the recap of the 2023 State Championships)

Photo: WIAA Photo: WIAA

Earlier this year, the WIAA decided to host the game at Husky Stadium after hosting State Championship games at smaller stadiums and the Tacoma Dome in years past. (Read that story on 610kona.com)

NewsRadio 610 KONA got a chance to talk with Andy Barnes, WIAA Assistant Executive Director, to get his thoughts on the games and the future of the State Football Championships at Husky Stadium.

Attendance

The WIAA reports that just over 14,00 fans attended the games at Husky Stadium during the championship games. The 4A game between Lake Stevens and Graham-Kapowsin and the 2A Anacortes and Tumwater game saw the largest crowds of the weekend. The association also notes that the 3A game between Yelm and Bellevue had a decent crowd despite the rain. The 1B Liberty Bell-Wilbur-Creston-Keller had the smallest crowds, but that is expected due to the smaller size of the schools and their communities.

Players on the jumbo-tron Photo: Harlan Slind Players on the jumbo-tron

Photo: Harlan Slind

Fan and Student-Athltete Experiance

Feedback from attendees and participants at the event has been positive, according to the WIAA. "Playing at UW was an unforgettable experience for our kids and coaching staff. It's always cool to play for a State Championship. Still, I'd be lying if I told you having the opportunity to play at UW wasn't different," said Okanogan Athletic Director Kevin Daling. "No one who attended last Saturday's game will ever forget it. I'd like to thank the WIAA for their work securing UW as a State Championship venue." Okanogan would go on to beat Napavine in the 2B Championship game.

The crowd on hand for the 1B game P Photo: Harlan Slind The crowd on hand for the 1B game P

Photo: Harlan Slind

Future of the WIAA High School Football State Championship Games at Husky Stadium

Regarding the future of the High School Football State Championship Games at Husky Stadium, Barnes said that The WIAA will meet with UW leadership after the College Football Playoff and begin discussions for future years.

"It was a really exciting and successful event, and we truly appreciate the University of Washington for allowing us to showcase state high school football at a great venue! We look forward to working with them in the future," said Barnes.