Small Town Lights: Echo Wins Their First Oregon High School Football Championship

For the first time in the school's history, the Echo High School Cougars are the champions of the Oregon School Activities Association's (OSAA) 1A 6-man football world.

The OSAA 1A 6-man Championship Football Game from Hermiston

The Cougars claimed the State's top football prize after topping the Joseph High School Eagles 47-40 this past Saturday at Hermiston's Kennison Field. The title caps off an eventful season for Echo after they started the 2023 campaign with a 1-3 win-loss record. Then, in the Championship game, the Cougars climbed back from a 19-point deficit. "The Echo community has been craving a championship for more than 40 years, and to deliver one is truly a blessing," said Echo High School Head Coach Thomas VanNice.

Reaching the OSAA 1A 6-man Championship Game at Kennison Field

To reach the OSAA 1A 6-man championship game, the Echo Cougars entered the playoffs as the 10th seed and beat Alsea 38-6 in the opening round before picking up a 46-18 win against Powers in the quarter-finals. Then, in the semi-finals, Echo took down Elkton 34-19.

The Championship Venue: Hermiston's Kennison Field

Kennison Field was built in 2014 and is considered one of the Northwest's best High School Football Stadiums. It has been named "Best Stadium in Oregon" by Oregon Live.

Kennison Field, The Home of the Hermiston Bulldogs

During the regular High School Football Season, Kennison Field hosts Hermiston High School Football as they play as members of Washington's Mid-Columbia Conference. Hermiston High School football and their other varsity sports departed the OSAA in 2017 after years of traveling to the Portland area for away games as members of the State's 5A Classification.

