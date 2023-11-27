WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games
Since August, High School football teams have battled it out on the gridiron and this weekend, each WIAA High School Football classification will see a new State Champion for 2023.
After the Semi-Finals this past weekend, the matchups are set for the Championship games at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your preview and schedule of the crucial games to decide the 2023 High School Football champions from 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 2B, and 1B.
WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games from Husky Stadium in Seattle.
WIAA High School Football matchups and schedules for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd.
4A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Lake Stevens v #1 Graham-Kapowsin
Kickoff: Saturday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium
3A High School Football State Championship Game
#6 Bellevue v #1 Yelm
Kickoff: Friday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium
2A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Anacortes v #1 Tumwater
Kickoff: Saturday, 3 PM, Husky Stadium
1A High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Lakeside v #1 Royal
Kickoff: Friday 3 PM, Husky Stadium
2B High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Okanogan v #1 Napavine
Kickoff: Saturday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium
1B (8-Man) High School Football State Championship Game
#2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller v #1 Liberty Bell
Kickoff: Friday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium
2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores
Oregon 1A 6-Man High School Football Championships from Hermiston's Kennison Stadium.
For the first time in the school's history, the Echo High School Cougars are the champions of the Oregon School Activities Association's (OSAA) 1A 6-man football world.