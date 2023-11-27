WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games

Since August, High School football teams have battled it out on the gridiron and this weekend, each WIAA High School Football classification will see a new State Champion for 2023.

After the Semi-Finals this past weekend, the matchups are set for the Championship games at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium. NewsRadio 610 KONA has your preview and schedule of the crucial games to decide the 2023 High School Football champions from 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 2B, and 1B.

WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games from Husky Stadium in Seattle.

WIAA High School Football matchups and schedules for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd.

4A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Lake Stevens v #1 Graham-Kapowsin

Kickoff: Saturday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium

3A High School Football State Championship Game

#6 Bellevue v #1 Yelm

Kickoff: Friday, 7 PM, Husky Stadium

2A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Anacortes v #1 Tumwater

Kickoff: Saturday, 3 PM, Husky Stadium

1A High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Lakeside v #1 Royal

Kickoff: Friday 3 PM, Husky Stadium

2B High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Okanogan v #1 Napavine

Kickoff: Saturday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium

1B (8-Man) High School Football State Championship Game

#2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller v #1 Liberty Bell

Kickoff: Friday, 11 AM, Husky Stadium

2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Scores

Oregon 1A 6-Man High School Football Championships from Hermiston's Kennison Stadium.

For the first time in the school's history, the Echo High School Cougars are the champions of the Oregon School Activities Association's (OSAA) 1A 6-man football world.

