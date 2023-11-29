Walla Walla’s Head Football Coach Resigns

Walla Walla High School's Football team will need to search for a new head coach.

In a press release from the Walla Walla School District, The Walla Walla High School (WWHS) Athletic Department announced that they have started a comprehensive search for a new Head Football Coach following the resignation of Greg Lupfer.

Lupfer Coached Walla Walla for Five Seasons

Lupfer had been at the helm for five seasons, and In the 2023 Mid-Columbia Conference Football season, Walla Walla went 0-8 and 1-9 overall. Max Preps said his best season at WWHS was in 2019, when he led the Blue Devils to five wins.

A Statement from Walla Walla's Athletic Director

In a statement from the release, Athletic Director Chris Ferenz said: "After five seasons of hard work and dedication to his student-athletes, Coach Lupfer has decided to step away and have someone else lead the program. On behalf of the Athletic Department and school, I would like to thank Greg for his commitment to his players and service to Blue Devil athletics."

The school says that Lupfer will continue to serve the Walla Walla Public Schools students in the Career and Technical Education Department and the Driver's Education program.

The Search for a New Walla Walla Head Football Coach

Ferenz said he's finalizing a job description for the head football coaching position and will post it soon for those interested in applying. The extensive hiring process will include input from students, parents, alumni, and members of the Wa-Hi football staff. A new coach will be named later this school year.

Area High School Football News

Small Town Lights: Echo Wins Their First Oregon High School Football Championship

For the first time in the school's history, the Echo High School Cougars are the champions of the Oregon School Activities Association's (OSAA) 1A 6-man football world.

Read the story here.

WIAA Washington High School Football State Championship Games from Husky Stadium in Seattle.

WIAA High School Football State Championship matchups and schedules for Friday, December 1st, and Saturday, December 2nd.

See the games and matchups here.