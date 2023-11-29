Lawmakers Hosting Workshop at Richland Public Library

Have you wondered how the legislative process works in Olympia? Are you curious as to how a bill comes into law, from the idea phase, all the way to the Governor's signature? You'll have the opportunity to learn that at more at the Richland Public Library.

Richland is firmly in the State's 8th Legislative District, and all three lawmakers that represent the 8th (two in the State House, one in the State Senate) will lead a legislative workshop for those residents who want to learn more.

State Representatives April Connors and Stephanie Barnard will be joined by State Senator Matt Boehnke to not only educate residents about the process, but also how to engage in the process.

Boenhke, a Republican serving his first term in the Senate after two terms in the House, said about the forum:

"We're tearing down the old-school barriers and making it super easy for you to have your say in the big decisions. It's all about your voice, your vote, and rocking the boat in the best way possible. Let's make this not just a meeting, but a movement where every one of us gets to shape our future. Be there, be heard, and let's make some waves together!"

Connors, in her first term in House, said regarding the event:

"Effective citizen participation will give the 8th District a strong voice in Olympia about the laws being made that affect every person living in our state. I hope to see a good turnout and a lively discussion.".

Barnard, who is also in her first term in the House, shared her thoughts on the night:

"When people in the 8th District share their thoughts, it helps make our government work better. I'm really excited about talking and meeting with people in the upcoming discussions.".

The trio of legislators will also be covering topics like public testimony, which has been available to participate in remotely for the last few years.

The event takes place Thursday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr. If you would like to RSVP, you can do so by clicking here.