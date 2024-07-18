Exhausted Fire Crews Watch As Washington Burns

Pioneer Fire Update, July 18th

The Pioneer Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has now expanded to 25,688 acres, 14% contained. Firefighters have been working diligently to protect the community of Stehekin through strategic firing operations. These controlled burns, conducted about 8 miles southeast of Stehekin, have created a buffer zone by removing dry and dead ground fuels.

Hotshot Crews

As of July 18th, fire crews are working in Delta Zone 1 and 2, which is Stehekin. Currently, they are working on firming up defensible lines and continuing to prepare in readiness.

Division Alpha is working at the fire's northernmost point along the shoreline, continuing protection for infrastructure that is in place from the fire to Stehekin.

Key Efforts:

Conducting controlled burns along the lakeshore between Moore Point and Meadow Creek.

Laying hose from Nelson Butte to the lakeshore.

Ongoing reconnaissance missions to monitor active fire behavior and protect cabins and infrastructure.

The fire, which began on June 8, has been fueled by a heat advisory, breezy conditions, and extremely dry weather, resulting in active fire behavior. Managed by 804 personnel, broken up into 16 crews, 9 helicopters, 18 engines, 21 water tenders, and 17 heavy equipment. The fire's cause is still under investigation. In response, the Washington Department of Natural Resources is offering financial assistance to landowners for wildfire resilience and forest health.

Evacuation levels 1, 2, and 3 are in effect, and much of the fire area is under a closure order. A map can be found here. A temporary Flight Restriction is also in place.

Open for Business

Despite the wildfire, the communities of Chelan, Manson, and Stehekin remain open to visitors. Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed and comply with evacuation orders and fire restrictions.

