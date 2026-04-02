(The Center Square) - Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s plan to build more homeless units before the World Cup begins in Seattle may be difficult to achieve, a City Council staff memo says.

While Wilson's goal was to have 500 units operational by June 1, legislative analysts note that it may not be feasible.

"However, it is not at all clear that passage of this legislation would result in 500 new units of shelter by June 1, 2026, before World Cup games begin, which is the Executive’s stated goal," the memo said. "For example, the Executive has said that it takes 4 months from site control to have a micro-modular village become operational. Even if the Executive were able to secure leases by mid-April, that would put the earliest start date for operations is July 14."

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled for six games: June 15, 19, 24, 26, July 1, and 6, meaning none of the new temporary housing would be ready before the games if the staff memo is correct.

Wilson's office has yet to announce which sites have been chosen for what are expected to be tiny home villages for the homeless, adding to the around a dozen that have already been built before the new mayor took office in January.

A key part of Wilson's platform during her run for mayor last year was to create 4,000 units of housing for the homeless.

But Wilson wants at least 500 units built by June, serving the dual purpose of getting more homeless off the street while putting the city in a better light when the international spotlight is on it during the World Cup. Her goal is also supported by the city council and members of the business and tourism community.

Wilson spokesman Sage Wilson, who is not related despite sharing the same last name, did not respond to a request for comment.

Wilson announced on March 4 a plan to build 1,000 units for the homeless this year, and 500 by June 1, by eliminating the lengthy environmental review for new sites, such as tiny home villages, which have delayed projects for months.

“We’re moving faster than ever before, but I want to see the ground start breaking, the hammers start swinging, and fewer people left to sleep in doorways and tents,” Wilson said.

In addition, her plan allows the city to lease much of the property for temporary housing sites.

But the City Council Land Use and Sustainability Committee has yet to approve any of the three bills necessary for the plan to be implemented.

It would also need approval from the finance committee and from the full city council before the mayor could move forward.

One proposed bill would raise the "census count" for transitional encampments, allowing up to 250 people per district. That is an increase from the current 100-person limit.

The second bill would allow the city to lease larger unimproved sites (up to 65,000 square feet) at market rates without individual Council approval for every lease.

The third bill seeks to pull together $17.5 million from various sources, including unused federal grants and downtown development funds, to cover startup and partial-year operating costs.

No votes on those bills have been scheduled.

While the $17.5 million covers the initial setup, the city has not yet identified long-term funding for operations.

City council analysts estimate that maintaining these units costs approximately $35,000 per unit annually.