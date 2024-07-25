Oregon State Fire Marshal Leads Efforts To Protect Communities From Wildfires
The wildfires in Oregon have created significant challenges due to hot temperatures and strong winds. The Oregon State Fire Marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple, has emphasized the importance of public awareness and preventive measures to avoid sparking new fires. The eastern part of the state is particularly vulnerable, with expectations of abundant lightning, gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour, and high temperatures.
Key Fire Incidents and Resources Deployed
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office (OSFM) has mobilized substantial resources to protect communities. These resources include:
- 489 firefighters
- 143 engines
- 32 water tenders
Their efforts are concentrated on several key fires across various counties:
- Lone Rock/Boneyard Fire: Gilliam, Morrow, Grant, and Wheeler counties
- Falls Fire: Harney and Grant counties
- Durkee Fire: Baker and Malheur counties
- Battle Mountain Complex: Grant and Umatilla counties
- Microwave Tower Fire: Wasco County
Collaborative Efforts
The OSFM is maintaining readiness to respond to new fires and is coordinating with:
- The Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System
- Out-of-state partners
- The Oregon Department of Forestry
- The Bureau of Land Management
- Tribal agencies
- The U.S. Forest Service
Emergency Conflagration Act
Since July 9, the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked seven times, including for the Battle Mountain Complex in Grant and Umatilla counties, allowing additional resources to be deployed.
Key Points to Remember
- Critical Fire Danger: Public awareness and preventive measures are crucial.
- Substantial Resources Mobilized: 489 firefighters, 143 engines, and 32 water tenders.
- Collaboration: Coordination with various agencies for effective response.
- Emergency Conflagration Act: Invoked multiple times for resource deployment.