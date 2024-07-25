The wildfires in Oregon have created significant challenges due to hot temperatures and strong winds. The Oregon State Fire Marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple, has emphasized the importance of public awareness and preventive measures to avoid sparking new fires. The eastern part of the state is particularly vulnerable, with expectations of abundant lightning, gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour, and high temperatures.

Wildfire Getty Canva loading... Wildfire

Key Fire Incidents and Resources Deployed

The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office (OSFM) has mobilized substantial resources to protect communities. These resources include:

489 firefighters

143 engines

32 water tenders

Wildfire getty loading... Wildfire - 1

Their efforts are concentrated on several key fires across various counties:

Lone Rock/Boneyard Fire: Gilliam, Morrow, Grant, and Wheeler counties

Falls Fire: Harney and Grant counties

Durkee Fire: Baker and Malheur counties

Battle Mountain Complex: Grant and Umatilla counties

Microwave Tower Fire: Wasco County

Wildfire Getty/Canva loading... attachment-Wildfire Chopper

Collaborative Efforts

The OSFM is maintaining readiness to respond to new fires and is coordinating with:

The Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System

Out-of-state partners

The Oregon Department of Forestry

The Bureau of Land Management

Tribal agencies

The U.S. Forest Service

Emergency Conflagration Act

Since July 9, the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked seven times, including for the Battle Mountain Complex in Grant and Umatilla counties, allowing additional resources to be deployed.

Get our free mobile app

Wildfire getty cvanva loading... Wildfire- 1

Key Points to Remember

Critical Fire Danger: Public awareness and preventive measures are crucial.

Substantial Resources Mobilized: 489 firefighters, 143 engines, and 32 water tenders.

Collaboration: Coordination with various agencies for effective response.

Emergency Conflagration Act: Invoked multiple times for resource deployment.