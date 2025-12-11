It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for those who enjoy year-round outdoor adventures. Each season presents it's unique challenges, but maybe none as much as winter time. The snow and ice that we see adds treachery to trails, passes, and the slopes.

Prepare Yourself For Winter Through Education

If you like to hike the backwoods and trails, hit the mountain trails, or experience the thrill of the toughest slopes in the region you should consider taking educational courses through the Wallowa Avalanche Center (WAC) to prepare yourself for what you may encounter. If you aren't able to take advantage of the courses available this year, then the 2026 course load may be what you're looking for.

As a non-profit, WAC doesn't receive funding from government sources. They rely on public support through memberships, course fees, grants, and donations. If you're planning on spending a lot of time in the great outdoors in the beginning of the new year, consider taking one of the courses being offered by WAC before you set off on your excursion.

Here Are The 2026 Courses and When You Can Take Them

AIARE 1 Refresher - Jan 10 at Anthony Lakes in north Powder, OR. This course is designed for those who have completed an Avalanche Level 1 Course and are seeking a one-day refresher. It's a great way to review and learn new techniques and best practices. Part of the day will be spent reviewing avalanche companion rescue techniques, as well as best practices for navigating terrain with a group. You'll also get a refresher on identifying avalanche-prone terrain and making observations.

Motorized AIARE 1 Refresher - Feb 7 at Catherine Creek Sno-Park in LaGrande, OR. This one for riders who have completed an Avalanche Level 1 Course and are seeking a one-day refresher. It's is a great way to review and learn new techniques and best practices. Part of the day will be reviewing avalanche companion rescue techniques and best practices for navigating terrain with a group. You'll also brush up on your identifying avalanche-prone terrain and observation skills.

AIARE Level 1 Avalanche Course - Jan30-Feb1 Hut Based La Grande t Buck Creek Yurt with Eagle Cap Mountain Guides . Participants will meet on Friday at 8 am for this course, and head into the Buck Creek Yurt after a quick breakfast and intro in town. This course is a hybrid design with pre-course online learning that should take roughly 8 hours. Students will need to attend a 2-hour Zoom session approximately 1 week before the start of the two field sessions. Pre-course online learning materials will be sent out a month before the course starts.

The price for this last course includes:

All Meals, Including Breakfast, Lunch, Hot Appetizers, Dinner

AIARE Certified Course Leader and Instructors

24-hour course with a 5:1 maximum ratio

AIARE field book

AIARE certificate of completion

If you plan on signing up for the Buck Creek Yurt course, there are some things you MUST have before you even consider signing up. They are:

Digital avalanche transceiver (Transceiver should be less than 7 years old)

Avalanche shovel

Avalanche probe

Backpack (airbag pack optional)

Backcountry skis or splitboard, boots, poles

If you go into the winter backcountry—skiing, riding, sledding, or climbing—you are the audience for these courses. They’re not just for experts; they’re designed to help anyone make better decisions and be prepared when conditions change.

