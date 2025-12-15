It's been a rough go for Washingtonians around the State since the rains and flooding began last week. Major highways and heavily traveled roadways have been closed due to flooding or damage. Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews have been working around the clock on cleanup and repair work and they have finally been able to share some progress.

WSDOT Facebook WSDOT Facebook loading...

The crews have been placing sandbags on flooded roadways, then removing the water filled bags. The result is 50 roads now able to be travelled and easing many commutes. The progress has been noteworthy, but there are still some significant fixes needing to be done.

Get our free mobile app

Over A Dozen Major Highways Remain Closed

Those dozen highways are across 11 counties. The following is the list of the spots WSDOT is focusing their attention to hopefully get reopened sooner than later.

US 12 Near Naches

Milepost 90 is the area where the washout happened that damaged and closed the highway. WSDOT has hired Apollo Inc. to do the emergency repairs. They will work seven days a week to buttress the river, rebuild the embankment, backfill the highway with gravel and then pave, stripe and install guardrail. The hope is the work will be done next month (Jan. 2026).

WSDOT Facebook WSDOT Facebook loading...

A Nearly 50 Mile Stretch Of US 2 Is Still Closed

WSDOT plans to reassess between milepost 50 and milepost 99 today. That span runs from Skykomish and Tumwater Canyon.

You can keep up with the work on the highways around the state and plan your commute by following the real time traffic cams or traffic maps that WSDOT has around the State. You can check them anytime by clicking here for the cams and here for the maps. They also remind you to respect all Road Closed signs for your safety and the safety of the crews working on cleanup.

WSDOT Facebook WSDOT Facebook loading...