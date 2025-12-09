There isn't a person out there that doesn't have a favorite Christmas movie. There are the classics like "It's A Wonderful Life", the comedies like "Home Alone", and the "movies that take place at Christmas time so we include them as Christmas movies" like "Lethal Weapon" (yes, it takes place during Christmas).

Each State Has Their Own Too

Year in and year out plenty of websites present what each State's favorite Christmas Movie happens to be through their individual methodologies. Instead of giving one for 2025, I thought I'd give a sample since "favorite" really is subjective after all.

Our Favorite Movie From 2023 Was...

Yup...Die Hard. The most debated Christmas movie of all time (as to whether it is or not) was the most Google searched Christmas classic in our State for that year. there are many (including me) who don't believe the season of cheer truly begins until Hans Gruber falls from the top of Nakatomi Plaza. Die Hard was also at the top of our list in 2019 and 2020.

While the legendary Bruce Willis film may hold the top spot in multiple surveys, out tastes have changed just a little. Washingtonians still want some humor in their Christmas Movies, but 2025's result saw less action, unless you consider a pack of dogs destroying a kitchen action.

"Fragile...It Must Be Italian"

According to Pixlparade, the top of Washingtonian's Christmas movie list this year is the venerable "A Christmas Story". Ralphie's trials, tribulations, and "double dog dares" have entertained generations as they gather together to watch the 1983 gem.

There Are Countless Others...

The movie database website IMDB shares their "Top 100" Christmas movies of all-time. While the aforementioned "A Wonderful Life", "Home Alone", and "Die Hard" locking down their top 3 spots, there are plenty of other favorites to choose for holiday viewing.