The excitement of Sprint Boat Racing returns to the Yakima Valley at State Fair Park on two separate weekends in 2026! Get your tickets now and take the family to see all the high-speed action on June 13 and 14, and or August 15 and 16! General seating and VIP Options are available online or at the State Fair Park ticket office at 1301 S. Fair Avenue, in Yakima.

Credit: Enigma Marketing Credit: Enigma Marketing loading...

Want to go for free on June 13 and 14? Scroll down and fill out the form – we’re sending 20 lucky listeners to see all the action!