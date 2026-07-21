The suspect wanted in connection with an Amber Alert investigation has turned himself in to Police in Kennewick.

41-year old Matthew Susmilch walked into the Department of Corrections in Kennewick at about 4 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Benton County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Susmilch. The charges included:

• Second-Degree Assault Domestic Violence with an Aggravating Circumstances Allegation

• First Degree Kidnapping and Felony Harassment – Threat to Kill

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Amber Alert Issued After Victim Was Allegedly Assaulted

A call came into Police on Saturday at about 11 am after the victim was assaulted by the suspect in the 100 block of South Conway Place. It's believed that Matthew Susmilch was armed. Tri-City Regional SWAT responded, but the suspect would NOT cooperate. According to Kennewick Police:

Ultimately SWAT discovered Matthew and Grace had left before officers arrived at about 3:30 PM and Detectives began working to concrete information around the incident and the danger to Grace.

The Alert went out at 5:38 pm on Saturday. US Marshals and the FBI worked together to locate Grace before 2 am Sunday in Pasco. She was NOT injured and was reunuted with her family.

Matthew Susmilch Turned Himself in at 4 pm on Tuesday

After Susmilch walked into the Department of Corrections in Kennewick, authorities took him into custody, and he was booked into the Benton County Jail.

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