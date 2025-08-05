One of the wildest motorsports on the planet will be making waves and noise at the State Fair Park in Yakima! Sprint Boat Racing is coming August 16 & 17, 2025.

What Is Sprint Boat Racing?

So what is sprint boat racing? Imagine a narrow, three-foot-deep water channel, just 20 feet wide, twisting and turning through a maze — now picture a 1,000-horsepower jet boat flying through it at up to 80 mph. That’s sprint boat racing. Each boat is piloted by a driver and a navigator, working together to through the course!

The weekend kicks off Saturday with qualifying runs, and concludes Sunday with elimination rounds and finals.

Where to Buy Tickets and VIP Packages

Tickets — including exclusive VIP packages — are on sale now at the Fairgrounds ticket office (1301 South Fair Avenue) or this link. Want to stay close to the action all weekend long? On-site RV and tent camping is available!

