(The Center Square) - The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 106

JULY 13

26-01814: Alexandrea Vanessa Smith 41 years / Female 07/09/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01821: Christina Lynn Henricksen 50 years / Female 07/10/2026 Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, Acute methamphetamine intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Federal Way, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01824: Thomas Charles Barnes 73 years / Male 07/06/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01826: Berdon Bradford Parsons 38 years / Male 07/09/2026 Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01829: Danny Louis Hawkins 69 years / Male 07/08/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01832: Randall Scott Sligar 47 years / Male 07/10/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01838: Darian Michael Ross 29 years / Male 07/10/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Enumclaw, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01841: Reginald Bell 64 years / Male 07/11/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 14

26-01846: Joshua Michael Woods 35 years / Male 07/11/2026 Anoxic brain injury, Acute fentanyl intoxication. The injury occurred outdoors at an unknown location, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 15

26-01031: Elizabeth AKA Jordyn Chun-Sa Na 21 years / Male 02/15/2026 Drowning, Acute fentanyl intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Kirkland, and the manner of death was ruled suicide.

26-01854: Darcy Patrick Johnson 40 years / Male 07/12/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred at a parking lot in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01862: Nathan Ritchie Calvin 54 years / Male 07/13/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a business in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 16

26-01198: Waldo Emerson Sutherland III (aka Arthur Sutherland) 58 years / Male 05/08/2026 Acute methadone intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01875: Ruben Espinoza 40 years / Male 07/14/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a park in Auburn, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

JULY 17

26-01199: Katherine Noelle Dolatshahi 37 years / Female 05/06/2026 Acute and chronic polysubstance use disorder, including morphine and codeine. The injury occurred at a residence in Federal Way, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01882: Shawn Micheal Hansen 41 years / Male 07/15/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, alprazolam, ethanol. The injury occurred at a residence in Kenmore, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-01890: Deontay Marquis Keive Proctor 24 years / Male 07/17/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including methamphetamine and fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.