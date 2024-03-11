The Central Washington State Fair Association presents fair fun for 2024! We have one (1) free season pass we're giving away below!

My favorite things about the fair are visiting the quilt displays in the Modern Living Building, catching the new shuttle bus at the old Regional Hospital parking lot for FREE, and signing up to do a cooking demonstration with my now 13-year-old-daughter, Willow. We have been doing this at the fair for the past 3 or 4 years in a row!

Last year at our Fair cooking demo, I made "Marry Me Chicken", which the audience renamed "Prenup Chicken", and Willow made mini-pineapple upside down cakes.

I have no idea what we'll be cooking up on the Farm to Fork Stage this year, but you can bet your bottom dollar, it's going to be a hot mess (literally)!

I don't know about you, but going to the fair can be very spendy, from the cost to get in, to buying your favorite fair foods, to getting those unlimited carnival ride wristbands and tickets, not to mention buying cool stuff from all the vendors.

I would be remiss to leave out the great live music concerts that come to the fair, too. If you want to get a reserved seat, that costs money, too. (The Fair plans to announce the concert schedule this summer!)

Why not start planning this year's fair experience out so that you don't have to worry about what anything costs?

Fans of the Central Washington State Fair will be excited to hear about this way to save money on admission tickets this year.

Let's start with getting a season pass for admission. Right now for a limited time, you can get a season pass for just 34 bucks! That's a great discount, if you ask me.

The Fair is a 10-day long event, with something fun to see every day. If you want to enter one of the fair competitions for hobbies, handiwork, and livestock, check out their exhibitor guidebook.

Even better, you can sign up and enter to win one (1) free discount pass in our contest entry form below!

Our contest ends March 24th at 11:59 p.m.