If you have been living under a rock, you haven't heard that a young Yakima hometown hero made it to Masterchef Junior!

He's young Asher Niles, and he made it onto the national TV cooking competition show at age 8. I mean, like, WOW!

Asher has impressed the judges week after week (spoiler alert) and *checks notes* he just made it to the TOP 5!



Since Asher's national television debut on Masterchef Junior a few weeks ago, he's become Washington State's newest celebrity!

He recently got to throw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game! How cool is that?!

Asher Niles throws first pitch at Seattle Mariners game Asher Niles via Facebook loading...

If you missed the Masterchef Junior Watch Party that Asher's family threw for him at The Pub, you missed out! Asher was there signing autographs, taking photos, running around with the other kids, and graciously thanking everyone for supporting him.

ASHER NILES' DAD WAS ALSO A CONTESTANT ON MASTERCHEF

Chef Shawn Niles from Yakima Washington was a contestant on MasterChef Season 8 Shawn Niles loading...

Those of us locals in the know are already aware that Asher's dad was also a contestant on MasterChef (Season 8)! Shawn Niles first became a local Yakima Valley celebrity with his alter ego as The Fat Pastor. Chef Niles was on Season 9 and is also featured on an episode of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix.

These days, Chef Niles is busy with epic restaurant pop ups and his Bite Club membership dinner club experiences. He also runs Bite Club competitions, for which he brings in other local celebrity chefs and even a few from his season of Masterchef.

WHERE TO SEE MASTERCHEF JUNIOR'S ASHER NILES IN PERSON NEXT

MasterChef Junior Kids in the Kitchen Pete Dadds/Greg Gayne. © 2024 FOX Media LLC/MasterChef Junior via Facebook loading...

Asher will be at Famous Dave's near Valley Mall in Union Gap for a Meet + Greet to promote his family's newest foodie venture, Fat Legacy.



MasterChef Junior comes on every Monday night on your local Fox TV channel.

