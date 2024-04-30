Calling All Bigfoot & Sasquatch Fans: Here’s 2 Fun Washington State Events to visit in MAY 2024
If you’re lucky, you one day might get to spot a Sasquatch near the Cascade Mountains in Washington state.
The closer you get to Mount Rainier, the greater your chances might be…so they say!
All those broken trees you see in the forest? They could be the wood caving in from the weight of a Bigfoot footprint!
THE LEGEND OF SASQUATCH
What is a Sasquatch? Legend has it a big, hairy creature that looks like a huge gorilla lurks about in the woods. His prime hobbies are basically to snatch up people’s little kids and steal their food.
(I guess that is because he’s still hungry after eating the children?)
I rather like my Sasquatch friendly, kind, and ready to party in a tuxedo t-shirt, kinda like how Ricky Bobby’s friend, Cal Naughton Jr. likes his version of Jesus to be.
WASHINGTON STATE BIGFOOT EVENTS: MAY 2024
SASQUATCH TOWN HALL MEETING: MAY 4TH
Barb Shupe says she actually saw a Sasquatch in 2012. She’s hosting one of the two big Sasquatch events happening in Washington state in May 2024. Thom Cantrall is her co-host of the event.
Squatching with Barb and Goldie
Town Hall Meeting
From 2-4 p.m. at Living Court Assisted Living Community
2229 Jensen St.
Enumclaw, WA
You have another chance in MAY to be regaled (almost to the point of ad nauseam) by stories of Bigfoot & Sasquatch sightings here in the Pacific Northwest, namely at what I'm calling "Sasquatch: The Festival!"
FORKS SASQUATCH DAYS: MAY 24TH-26TH
Forks is a peculiar place for this festival to be held, I think, especially with the Twilight references surrounding this tiny Western Washington town.
The annual Forks Sasquatch Days festival is family-friendly, fun, and if you love camping, it's the perfect place to be with your own kind of folks who love talking about Bigfoot!
For more Sasquatch and Bigfoot fun, check out Squatch America.
