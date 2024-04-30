Walla Walla County Receives Federal Funding To Improve Road Safety
- A Grant to improve Safety in Walla Walla County
The Walla Walla County Public Works Department has announced that they will receive just over a quarter of a million dollars to address street safety.
The $252,000 Safe Streets for All Grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation, allows the county to create a complete safety action plan to look at and address issues around the highest risk locations and behaviors along roads in the county. Walla Walla County says that the goal of the Safe Streets for All grant is to reduce serious or fatal crashes.
Walla Walla County Wants to Hear from You on the Street Safety Plan
County officials are asking residents to help identify any trouble spots along roads and areas throughout the area that the grant could look at and address. You can provide feedback and learn more about the project by checking out their website.