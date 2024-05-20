Initiative 2117 aims to repeal the 2021 Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which established a cap-and-invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Washington. The initiative would also prevent state agencies from creating any carbon tax credit trading programs.

Why is it on the Ballot?

On November 21, 2023, supporters of Initiative 2117 submitted petitions with nearly 420,000 signatures. By January 16, the Secretary of State certified it for the 2024 ballot. The initiative is backed by Let's Go Washington, a conservative group funded by hedge fund manager Brian Heywood. Despite being presented as an initiative to the Legislature, the Democratic-majority House and Senate chose not to vote on it, emphasizing the CCA's role in combating climate change by pricing pollution.

Support and Opposition

Supporters: Argue that the CCA increases fuel, food, and energy costs without significantly improving the environment. Repealing the act would relieve consumers and allow for alternative, incentive-based methods to reduce emissions.

Opponents: Maintain that the CCA is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, setting strict emission limits for major polluters, and generating revenue for environmental initiatives. They warn that repealing the CCA would remove a crucial tool for fighting climate change and a significant source of funding for green projects.

Impact of the Climate Commitment Act

Signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in May 2021, the CCA aims to cut emissions to 45% below 1990 levels by 2030, 70% by 2040, and 95% by 2050. It requires major emitters to buy allowances for their pollution, with decreasing limits over time to push for lower emissions. The program, which started in January 2023, raised $1.82 billion in 2023 and $136 million in early 2024 from allowance sales. These funds are allocated to pollution reduction, job creation, and community support projects.

Spending and Benefits

The revenue from the CCA supports various state budgets and projects, including

Electric school buses

Free public transit for youth

Air quality monitoring

Electric vehicle chargers

A $200 credit for low- and moderate-income families’ electricity bills

Consequences if Passed

If Initiative 2117 passes, the state will lose the CCA’s emission limits and the revenue from pollution allowances. Critics say this would undermine efforts to combat climate change and fund environmental and community projects. Supporters believe it will reduce costs for consumers and pave the way for alternative emission reduction strategies.

Future of Unspent Funds

If the CCA is repealed, lawmakers will decide the fate of any unspent funds, no longer bound by the specific spending rules of the law.