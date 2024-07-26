Meet Zira…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Zira! This sweet 8-year-old Great Dane mix is a fit, majestic 77 pounds. Zira has spent 143 days at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter since March of this year when she was brought in.

While Zira's size may sound like a lot, she is a complete people person who adores human companionship and walks like a dream on a leash. She also knows basic commands and loves nothing more than a good cuddle session. Coming in to a shelter is never easy on an animal and there is usually an adjustment period to those new surroundings.

Zira has adjusted and adapted in a truly admirable way. She has a gentle soul and a heartwarming way of connecting with people that's truly special. She may have some anxiety around other dogs, which can make her reactive in close quarters, so she would thrive best in a home where she can be the only pet.

Zira has become a favorite among the TCAS volunteers for her endearing personality and loving nature. She just has a natural grace that captures the hearts of everyone she meets. Dogs that are Zira's size struggle finding homes as not everyone is looking for a large living companion. Her physical size pales in comparison to the size of her heart.

The Situation at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is Dire!

At the moment, the shelter is over capacity, and every adoption helps free up space to rescue more animals in need. Adoptions are needed now more than ever! There are so many dogs at the moment that we have several living temporarily in office spaces around the shelter. There are also more senior dogs at the shelter right now than ever before, with Zira being 1 of 8 dogs currently over the age of 7 years with the oldest being 15 years old.

Adopting from Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is easy and affordable. The adoption fee is only $50 for all animals, which covers spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping. The only other requirement is a valid ID. You're can visit anytime Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and no appointment is needed for a meet-and-greet with Zira or any of TCAS' other pets! Enjoy more photos of Zira, who could be a wonderful addition to your home, below!