This Washington Fire Year Really Isn’t Easy!

Current Situation:

The Easy Fire is burning in dense timber with abundant dead trees and extensive ground vegetation in extremely steep terrain. Hot, dry, and unstable weather has led to active fire behavior, including torching and short-range spotting. The fire is extending over Mt. Hardy, threatening the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), and moving down slope toward State Route 20 (SR 20) North Cascades Highway. Fire crews are using full suppression tactics to mitigate risks, despite the challenging terrain.

Challenges:

Steep slopes and active fire behavior

Rolling rocks, falling trees, and active fire near the highway

Current Efforts:

Closure of SR 20 to protect the public from hazards

Felling dead trees between the active fire edge and SR 20 to limit fire spread

Helicopter water bucket drops to slow the fire's spread

Establishing control lines and installing sprinkler systems

Today’s Activities:

Extreme terrain prevents direct attack on the fire

Firefighters are identifying and improving indirect firelines using natural barriers

Ground crews continue felling dead trees to reduce hazards and fuel

Structure protection work for the historic Mebee Lookout Tower may start

Bolstering control lines and continuing water bucket drops

Weather:

A westside marine layer brought higher humidity overnight. Dry air above the marine layer will mix throughout the day, changing conditions. Cooler temperatures with strong wind gusts up to 26 mph are predicted.

Evacuations:

No evacuations are in place, but recreators should remain vigilant and stay out of closed areas.

Closures:

SR 20 is closed in both directions between Granite Creek (MP 148) and Easy Pass Trailhead (MP 157)

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has trail closures in the fire area

Quick Facts:

Size: 354 acres

Start Date: July 17, 2024

Location: 17 miles west of Mazama, WA

Containment: 0%

Personnel Assigned: 30

Cause: Lightning

Resources Assigned: 1 crew, 3 helicopters, 3 engines

