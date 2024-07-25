Washington Rep: Significant Win For Rural America

Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) has announced the passage of the Fiscal Year 2025 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act. Highlighting the bill as a significant win for rural America, Newhouse emphasized its focus on restoring energy independence, reducing administrative overreach, and managing spending. He also noted the importance of securing critical funding for communities in Central Washington and acknowledged Chairmen Simpson and Cole for their leadership.

Key Points of the Bill:

Total Allocation : $38.478 billion in discretionary funding, which is $72 million (0.2%) below the Fiscal Year 2024 level and $4.407 billion (10%) below the President’s budget request.

Grizzly Bear Rule : Prohibition of funds to implement the rule titled “Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Establishment of a Nonessential Experimental Population of Grizzly Bear in the North Cascades Ecosystem.”

Specific Measures for Central Washington:

City of Oroville : $1.3 million for the Water System Improvement Project.

Town of Winthrop : $1.5 million for Water Source and Distribution System Improvements.

City of Othello : $1 million for a Regional Water Supply Project.

City of Moses Lake : $1.5 million for a Water Infrastructure Project.

City of Tonasket : $1.5 million for a Water Improvement Project.

Additional Provisions:

Public Lands Access : Protecting access by prohibiting U.S. Fish and Wildlife rulings from using the Endangered Species Act against land users and energy producers.

Wildfire Funding : Allocating funds for wildfire activities and addressing wildland firefighter pay and capacity.

Critical Minerals Access : Expanding access to critical minerals, reducing reliance on the Chinese supply chain.

BLM Rule : Stopping the Bureau of Land Management’s Conservation and Landscape Health rule to ensure access to public lands for grazing, recreation, and energy development.