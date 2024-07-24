Something Startling Lurks In The Water Of Washington!

With the blisteringly hot “Dog Days” of summer upon us, there is nothing I like to do more than jump into a nice, beautiful body of water. Up here, it’s usually the Columbia River or the Yakima; we also like to go to Two Rivers. But one thing that totally stinks about jumping into just any old body of water is watching out for the stuff you may not even see.

Bacteria and Algae

Bacteria and algae flourish this time of year, making some beaches dangerous or even deadly. In this case, it sounds like the high bacteria levels are quite concerning in Lake Washington. It's crucial for people and pets to stay out of the water at Matthews Beach, Enatai Beach, and Houghton Beach for their safety.

Water Tests

King County conducts water tests at several popular public swimming beaches on Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, Green Lake, and other locations. These tests are typically performed weekly, usually on Monday or Tuesday afternoons, starting in mid-May and ending in mid-September. Toxic algae testing begins in early June and concludes in late October. Some beaches have different testing schedules depending on city contracts with King County, and some cities may choose varying start or end dates for their testing programs.

Health Risks:

Swimming in contaminated water can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach aches, headaches, fever, and infections in the eyes, ears, nose, throat, or skin.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.

Contaminants:

Bacteria levels are monitored, particularly focusing on fecal contamination from humans, pets, and wildlife.

Toxic algae is also tested for at many beaches.

If you plan to visit other beaches, it’s best to check the latest water quality reports to ensure they are safe. Stay cool and safe on these hot summer days.