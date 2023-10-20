How Costly Is It To Own a Car in Washington State?

Owning a car is similar, in some ways, to owning a home. You have the cost of the big ticket item itself, which usually involves a loan over a period of years to pay off. That isn't the only cost though.

Cars, like homes, also have upkeep and other ancillary associated costs that continually dip into your bank account. At least one of those associated costs has increased significantly in the Evergreen State over the better part of the last year.

The following list of costliest States to own a car, base the annual tax rate off the cost of a new Toyota Camry, the best selling car in America, which for 2023 is just over $27,000 for the base model.

Let's Start With One of The Least Costliest

42. Oregon - $5,331 Annually

That would be our neighbor to the south. One of the biggest benefits to car ownership in 'The Beaver State' is no sales tax. There is zero annual average tax rate to own a car there. That doesn't make them the cheapest, but it puts them at 42 on the list. Oregon's annual average gas cost of $2,253 is fourth highest in the U.S.

34. Idaho - $5,596 Annually

You would think Idaho would be further down on the list with their penchant for smaller government and public decrying of taxation. Truth is, the combination of Average Annual Vehicle Tax Rate ($1,573) and Average Annual Gas Cost ($1,912) is enough to make them the second costliest in the Northwest, but still in the bottom half of States overall.

The Costliest States Are

1. Nevada - $8,064 Annually

Never would have guessed 'The Silver State' would be the biggest miner of your automotive tied dollar. The casino capitol of the U.S. has the greatest Average Annual Cost because they are in the top six in all categories but one, Average Annual Maintenance Cost.

7. California - $7,280 Annually

Shocked they aren't number one? So was I, even though 'The Golden State' is the costliest in the categories of Average Annual Gas Cost ($2,444) and Average Maintenance Cost ($1,276), and the are fourth in Average Annual Vehicle Tax Rate ($1,901). Believe or not, California's Annual Average Insurance is in the bottom third of all States ($1,659)

8. Washington State - $7,151 Annually

The Evergreen State places eighth on the list of costliest states to own a car because it is the second highest Average Annual Gas Cost ($2,421) and Average Annual Vehicle Tax rate ($1,704), along with the third highest Average Annual Maintenance Cost ($1,267). Washington is in the bottom half of States for Average Annual Insurance Premium Cost ($1,759).

If you would like to dive into more data regarding Washington State, or any States not listed, you can look at the results compiled by the website American Trucks by clicking here.