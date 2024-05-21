Prosser Scottish Fest Announces 2024 Date

The popular annual annual event that celebrates Scottish culture returns to the Prosser Wine and Food Park for 2024. This year will feature everything you've come to expect from Scottish Fest and then some. There will be plenty of athletic events to watch as well as Scottish food & drink.

Here just some of the things planned for this year's event:

Heavy Athletics

Watch kilted men and women showcase their strength and skill in traditional events like the caber toss, sheaf toss, stone, hammer, and weight events. Brave souls can even try their hand at the Challenge Anvil Toss and Keg Toss for a chance to prove their mettle.

Youth Activities

Younger attendees can join in on the fun with special youth versions of the athletics, open to ages 7-14. They can also unleash their creativity at Wee Scotland with Scottish-themed crafts and activities designed just for them.

Parade of Tartans

Join the colorful Parade of Tartans at noon, led by the Columbia Regional Pipe Band and the Mid-Columbia School of Highland Dance. The Chieftain of the Day and the iconic “Prosser Anvil Launch” will officially kick off the festivities, followed by a Highland showcase featuring pipe bands and dancers.

Celtic Music

Enjoy the enchanting sounds of renowned Celtic bands such as Cavort, One More Tune, Shamrock and Sage, and Skweez The Weezle. From lively jigs to soulful ballads, these musicians will captivate audiences with their talent and passion for Celtic music.

Highland Market

Browse through a variety of local and regional artisan stalls, as well as Scottish and Irish imports, at the Highland Market.

The Flying Anvil Pub

Quench your thirst with a pint of local brew, including the custom brewed Smokin’ Anvil Scottish Ale, and PNW cider at The Flying Anvil Pub. It can't be confirmed, or denied, if Haggis will be available to go with that fine Scottish Ale.

Regardless or the menu options it is guaranteed to be a great time for all at the 2024 Scottish Fest in Prosser.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12 and seniors 65 and older. Kids under 5 get in free. For more info on the event you can click here. If you're already pressing your clan's kilt and getting your singing voice in shape then click here to get your tickets.

I'll leave you with one last thing to get you in the mood...the great David Lanigan on the pipes!