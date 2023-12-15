A Christmas Wonderland in Downtown Walla Walla

A Christmas Wonderland in Downtown Walla Walla

Photo: Merrick Parnell

Downtown Walla Walla is ready for the Christmas season.

The picturesque downtown, with its boutique and restaurant-lined streets, has been decked out with Christmas decorations for all to marvel and enjoy. This Christmas wonderland is also just a short drive from the Tri-Cities, making a perfect holiday trip to get into the Christmas spirit.

Here is a look at all the downtown area in Walla Walla has to offer.

The Christmas Tree in the Middle of Downtown

The tall Christmas tree stands in the middle of town as a beacon of the season.

Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Walawála Plaza

The Christmas tree sits in Walawála Plaza, which is decorated for the holidays, complete with wine-cask Christmas trees.

Wine Cask Trees Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

The Christmas tree sits in Walawála Plaza, which is decorated for the holidays, complete with wine-cask Christmas trees.

Plaza Lights Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Walla Walla's "City Sidewalks Dressed in Holiday Style "            

Walla Walla's Christmas Sidewalks
Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

Stroll down magically lit city sidewalks as you venture into restaurants, wineries and boutiques.

Walla Walla's Christmas Sidewalks
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...
Downtown Walla Walla Streets
Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

There’s a Tree in the Whitman Hotel, "One in the Park as Well, It’s the sturdy kind That Doesn’t Mind The Snow" 

A tree in the Whitman Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christmas Outside the Whitman Hotel

loading...
The Whitman Hotel
Photo: Merrick Parnell
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Most Popular Christmas Traditions in Idaho, California, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Nevada, and Montana

Christmas traditions can come from an historical family event or experience or they can come from a spontaneous activity that turns into a yearly must-do.

Gallery Credit: Credit N8

Filed Under: christmas, downtown, Walla Walla, walla walla christmas
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA