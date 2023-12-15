A Christmas Wonderland in Downtown Walla Walla
Downtown Walla Walla is ready for the Christmas season.
The picturesque downtown, with its boutique and restaurant-lined streets, has been decked out with Christmas decorations for all to marvel and enjoy. This Christmas wonderland is also just a short drive from the Tri-Cities, making a perfect holiday trip to get into the Christmas spirit.
Here is a look at all the downtown area in Walla Walla has to offer.
The Christmas Tree in the Middle of Downtown
The tall Christmas tree stands in the middle of town as a beacon of the season.
Walawála Plaza
The Christmas tree sits in Walawála Plaza, which is decorated for the holidays, complete with wine-cask Christmas trees.
Walla Walla's "City Sidewalks Dressed in Holiday Style "
Stroll down magically lit city sidewalks as you venture into restaurants, wineries and boutiques.
There’s a Tree in the Whitman Hotel, "One in the Park as Well, It’s the sturdy kind That Doesn’t Mind The Snow"
Christmas Outside the Whitman Hotel
