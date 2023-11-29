5 Amazing Unusual 2023 Tri-Cities WA Christmas Events You’ll Love

5 Holiday Events Worth Checking Out In Tri-Cities Washington

It's the holiday season and if you are looking for some fun things to do in the Tri-Cities, here are a few events you can check out.



5 Things To During The Christmas Holiday In Tri-Cities Washington

I thought it would be fun to pick the more unusual things you can do in the Columbia Basin and here are five fun events that caught my eye that even Santa would love.

You can enjoy a Ugly Christmas Sweater Craft Night at How Sweet It Is at 710 George Washington Way in Richland from 6 PM to 8 PM - Hot Cocoa Bar and treats are provided, you bring the sweater!

Our friends at Tumbleweeds in Richland are doing a family event on December 9th.

$40 is the admission, and with your purchase, you will receive one gingerbread house kit for your family of 4, complete with some hot cocoa and all the Christmas Vibes.

At 7:30, they will have voting on the best gingerbread house, with the best house winning a $50 Tumbleweeds gift card.

This event is through Water2Wine cruises, delighting the whole family with a special lunch with St. Nick himself. Everyone will love holiday music, kid-friendly treats, and endless onboard entertainment that brings the magical season to life.

Admission: $5 for ages 3 and under | $42 for ages 4-12 | $58 for ages 13 and above

Time: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Check out this adults-only paint party at the Branding Iron in Kennewick. Come early to the Branding Iron to grab your best seat for a creative good time, music to paint along to, and fantastic food and drink, admission is $29.

Talk about the ultimate Tri-Cities experience, Water2Wine's Christmas Eve Dinner cruise is the perfect event to wind down your Christmas Holiday.

Admission: Free for ages 3 and under | $47 for ages 4-12 | $70 for veterans | $72 for ages 60 and above | $77 for ages 13-59

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

As you can see, there are plenty of unique events you can experience right here in the Tri-Cities during this holiday season.

