Christmas Lights Brighten Kennewick’s Historic Waterfront

The Port of Kennewick has transformed Kennewick's Historic Waterfront District into a glimmering winter wonderland.

Crews have decked out the trees along East Kennewick's Clover Island Drive and the Clover Island Lighthouse with hundreds of thousands of sparkling Christmas lights.

Clover Island Tree Lights Clover Island Tree Lights loading...

Additionally, the 86-foot pine tree within the port's Willows Development site is draped with red, white and blue lights in honor of veterans. Visible from Clover Island Drive and Washington Street, it's one of the tallest living Christmas trees in the region.

Veterans Christmas Tree Port of Kennewick Veterans Christmas Tree loading...

The Veterans’ Christmas Tree and Clover Island holiday lights will remain in place for community viewing through New Year’s Day.

