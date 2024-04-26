Escape from Monroe Correctional Complex

An inmate from Snohomish County, Washington, escaped from the Monroe Correctional Complex on Friday morning, leading to a search by authorities. The inmate, Patrick Lester Clay, 59, reportedly fled the facility by obtaining keys to a staff member's car and driving off.

Details of the Escape

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. Clay, who was housed in the prison's minimum-security unit, entered a staff office during routine maintenance cleaning and obtained the keys to a vehicle. He then used the vehicle to drive off the prison premises. The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed these details.

Description of the Escapee and Vehicle

Clay was last seen driving a white four-door GMC Sierra truck with license plate C39525X. He was dressed in khaki pants, a khaki jacket, a khaki beanie, white tennis shoes, and a yellow DOC vest at the time of his escape. Additional clothing items found in the truck included a blue/gray zip-up sweatshirt and a black cap, which he may be wearing. Clay has known connections to both Seattle and Spokane.

Criminal Background and Scheduled Release

Clay has a history of convictions in King County for burglary, malicious mischief, harassment, and theft. Prior to his escape, he was scheduled for release on Dec. 24, 2025.

Call for Information and Safety Warnings

Authorities urge anyone with information on Clay's whereabouts or the vehicle to call 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex at 360-794-2720. The public is cautioned against approaching Clay, as he may be dangerous.

