The 2024 Seattle International Film Festival is coming back in person from May 9th to 19th, and you can catch it virtually on the SIFF Channel from May 20th to 27th. They just announced the festival venues and showed off the cool poster art for this year, which they made with their pals at WONGDOODY.

They have announced where you can catch all the great films they've lined up, and where the big Opening and Closing Night parties will be. In addition to their own theaters like SIFF Cinema Uptown, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, SIFF Film Center, and the brand-new SIFF Cinema Downtown, they'll be screening movies at a bunch of spots across Seattle.

2024 Seattle International Film Festival Venues

Here's where you can join in on the fun for the 50th Seattle International Film Festival:

The Paramount Theatre: The big kickoff film and party on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

SIFF Cinema Downtown - Belltown: From May 10th to 19th, 2024.

SIFF Cinema Uptown - Queen Anne: They're doing some early sneak peeks from April 29th to May 9th, then the festival screenings run from May 10th to 19th, 2024.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian - Capitol Hill: May 10th to 19th, 2024.

SIFF Film Center - Seattle Center: May 10th to 19th, 2024.

AMC Pacific Place - Downtown Seattle: May 10th to 19th, 2024.

Shoreline Community College - Shoreline: May 10th to 19th, 2024.

Majestic Bay Theatres - Ballard: May 10th to 16th, 2024.

Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI): The big party to close things out after the last screening at SIFF Cinema Downtown, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Full Screening Schedule

Check out the calendar here for a full listing of films and time

https://www.siff.net/calendar?view=grid&date=2024-05-09