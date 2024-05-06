Hit And Run In Richland Leaves One Severely Injured

The rain, wind, and all around wet conditions created problems for drivers around the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area on Sunday. How much of a factor it played in an incident at Columbia Center Blvd and Tapteal Dr. has yet to be determined as Richland Police are still looking for leads.

It was just before 1:45 in the afternoon when RPD responded to the busy intersection for a report of a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian. They found a man lying in the road with severe injuries. It was readily apparent the man was hit by a car and the driver fled.

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with serious head trauma as a result of the accident. At the time of the accident, the road conditions were wet and the area was in the midst of rain showers that began early Sunday morning.

RPD Officers are actively investigating the leads they currently have but need the public's help with some additional details. At this time officers do not know the identity of the driver that left the scene. If anyone has a description of the vehicle or driver, or can add more detail you the incident, you are asked to call SECOMM Dispatch (509) 628-0333 and reference case number 24-018646.