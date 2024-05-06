Hey Washington State! Wanna Get Naked?

Nude beaches have a certain mystique about them. For some they are taboo, others they are freeing, and to a whole separate set of people they are simply...unknown. It may surprise you to learn that Washington State law does not specifically prohibit public nudity.

Now that doesn't mean you can walk down the middle of the road sans clothes. If wearing your birthday suit will offend someone of cause them to feel uncomfortable, or if it is obscene. The following are a number of places around the State that offer the ability to leave the clothes behind without issues as the weather starts to cooperate.

Lake Bronson Family Nudist Club

Lake Bronson is roughly 40 miles Northeast of Seattle in Sultan, WA. They offer plenty of activities like hiking, boating, swimming, and sports. It is over 300 acres of woodland area along with a 7.5 acre lake and an 85 foot waterfall.

Tiger Mountain Family Nudist Park

Tiger Mountain is a 40 acre member owned and operated club 30 minutes from downtown Seattle and 3 miles south of Issaquah on its namesake. They have community and members only events along with 'Nudestock', their annual music festival. They also offer non-members one free visit to the park.

Dogfish Beach

Dogfish Beach is off Chuckanut Drive near Bellingham. It's not the easiest place to find, and unlike the previous two beaches, or social communities, Dogfish is just a beach that overlooks Samish Bay. Locals have been sunning sans clothes at Dogfish for decades. Beach access isn't without peril though. You need to walk down active train tracks to get to the beach and it can be dangerous as you don't have much time to react once you hear it.

Howell Park

One of two 'clothing optional' beaches in the Seattle area, Howell Park is just off Howell Place. It opens at 4:30 am and closes at 11:30pm. Howell is relatively secluded and the trail to the park begins between two private driveways. It leads down through the woods to a beach lawn with no parking, but offers public shore access, benches, and trees.

Denny Blaine Beach

Named after the nearby Seattle neighborhood, Denny Blaine Beach is off Lake Washington Blvd. It has long known to be a place friendly to people of all lifestyles. The beach became the center of attention after Seattle Parks and Recs wanted to put a kid's playground in the park near the beach. Public comment sessions revealed many were uncomfortable with the idea so the playground idea was eventually scrapped.

There are a few other nude beaches around the state including Triangle Recreation Camp near Granite Falls, Arcadia Romantic Getaway near Shelton, and Vantage Beach near Wanapum reservoir.