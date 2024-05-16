Rip it at Tacoma RC Raceway
There is another place for high-speed hobbies in Washington State at one of the regions premiere rc car racetracks
About Tacoma R/C Raceway
Some may say Tacoma R/C Raceway is the premier spot for RC off-road racing in Washington State. The Tacoma RC Raceway features a full service hobby shop stocked with many of the currently popular ready to race off-road buggies and trucks.
The raceway also features a 9,600 sq. ft. indoor racing facility with 5,400 sq. ft. of clay racing surface, pit space, and real time race results. Organizers make sure the track is changed on a regular basis to keep racers on their toes.
Racing at Tacoma R/C Raceway
At Tacoma R/C Raceway they typically hold racing events four times a week. During the week they run two qualifying heat races followed by a final race which are known as “mains.”
During the weekend on Sundays, the track runs three qualifying heat races and a main event for each class.
RC Race Classes at Tacoma R/C Raceway
The track features several classes including:
Novice
Stock Buggy
Modified Buggy
4x4 Buggy
Stock Truck
Modified trucks
Short Course
Getting to Tacoma R/C Raceway
The Tacoma R/C Raceway is located at 4802 S Adams St in South Tacoma near the city's South Park.
