Las Vegas, the city of lights, or the one that never sleeps, I can never remember. either way, I know the mob used to run it or maybe still does. I guess I'm not sure about that either. What I am sure about is that a staple for the strip, one that's been around for 30 years is shutting its doors and undergoing a large transformation.

The Mirage Hotel and Casino: A 30-Year Institution

The Mirage Hotel and Casino, a Las Vegas institution for over 30 years, will close on July 17 for a three-year renovation. Established by Steve Wynn in 1989, its iconic volcano and tropical theme set the standard for luxury resorts on the Strip.

Transformation into Hard Rock Las Vegas

After its transformation, it will reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas, promising a new era of entertainment and hospitality. The Hard Rock Las Vegas will include a guitar-shaped hotel tower, 2,000 slot machines, 212 table games, 21 eating venues, a theater with 6,265 seats, and 283,000 square feet of convention space. The Hard Rock Las Vegas is expected to open in late 2025.

Impact on Employees and Guests

The closure will result in layoffs for over 3,000 employees, but the Hard Rock will be offering severance packages. For all the guests with reservations after July 14 they will be refunded, and casino chips must be redeemed by the closing date. This marks the end of an era for the Strip, but Las Vegas looks forward to the dawn of a new era of innovation and excitement.

