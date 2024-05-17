Returning in time, I discovered the exciting history behind the "The Pig War."

Historical Background

Spend some time on San Juan Island in Washington State's Salish Sea, and you're almost certain to hear about "The Pig War," a dispute in 1859 that led to a 12-year joint British/U.S. occupation as the two nations contested ownership of the San Juans. The Royal Marines resided at English Camp on the island's north end, where a few historic buildings, a formal garden, and a cemetery still stand.

English Camp Photo: NPS English Camp

Visiting English Camp Today

Today, English Camp is a picturesque day-use park on the shores of Garrison Bay. It features a small, seasonal visitors' center and various trails, including a challenging hike up Young Hill to the cemetery and an easy 45-minute loop through woodland and along the bay.

English Camp (Photo: My Google Business) English Camp

Activities and Events at Historic English Camp

From June through August, park rangers and volunteers demonstrate military and civilian skills from the island's early pioneer period on Saturdays. In July, the park hosts a weekend-long reenactment of mid-19th-century camp life.

Getting to English Camp on San Juan Island

The park is about 9 miles from Friday Harbor and 5 miles from Roche Harbor and is served by San Juan Transit shuttles from late May through early September.