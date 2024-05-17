Meet Rob Lowe…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) Pet of The Week this week is a 5-year-old Pitbull mix with movie star looks appropriately named, Rob Lowe. Yep, Rob Lowe, and it's easy to see how he earned he name... I'll tell you how he got it a little later on.

This playful pup has been at the shelter for 211 days, since his intake on October 18, 2023. He has seen a couple seasons change while at TCAS as he looks for that family ready to provide his furever home. Rob is a bundle of energy and loves nothing more than going for long strolls along the river by the Pasco shelter.

One thing that we know for sure about Rob Lowe is his love for playtime (and taking great pictures). He's a big fan of toys, and once he gets his paws on one, good luck trying to take it away from him!

While Rob adores all humans, we have learned that he may not be the best fit for households with cats or small animals due to his high prey drive, or young children due to his tendency to pull strongly on his leash. However, he has shown the ability to get along with other dogs, though he may prefer to be the only pet in his new home.

Rob would thrive in a home with a structured routine and a semi-active lifestyle. Daily walks, some training to work on his leash manners, and plenty of playtime will keep him happy and healthy. And after a day full of adventures, he's more than ready to curl up on the couch for some well-deserved belly rubs!

Rob Lowe has so much love and joy to give and is waiting for the right family to come along and give him the furever home he deserves. If you're interested in TCAS' resident movie star, you can stop by TCAS Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, call at (509) 545-3740 or click here to look at the website.

I promised I'd tell you how Rob Lowe became...Rob Lowe. I was told by shelter staff that before this guy came in, they decided the next handsome dog that came through the door was going to be named after a handsome actor. So the pride of Charlottesville, VA now shares a name with our Pet of the Week.