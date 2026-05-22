For 15 years, Washington has lived with an uncomfortable truth: we rank dead last in the nation for police staffing per capita. And instead of reversing course, the Legislature continues to pass laws that make it harder for officers to serve, harder for departments to retain talent, and harder to recruit the next generation of public safety professionals. Every community feels the impact — slower response times, rising caseloads, and officers stretched to the breaking point.

The results speak for themselves. In 2025, Washington police solved fewer than half of all violent crimes — a clearance rate of just 44 percent. Only 25 percent of rapes and 31 percent of robberies were cleared. Since 2022, more than 49,000 violent crimes remain unsolved, including over 400 homicides. These aren’t abstract statistics. They represent victims waiting for justice and communities waiting for answers.

Last year, the Legislature acknowledged the staffing crisis and passed a $100 million police hiring grant program. It sounded promising. But as of February 2026, not a single officer has been hired through it. Bureaucratic hurdles and a requirement that local governments adopt a new sales tax just to qualify have rendered the program effectively unusable.

Washington currently averages only 1.37 officers per 1,000 residents — far below the national average of 2.31. To simply reach average, we would need roughly 6,500 additional officers at a cost approaching $1 billion per year. Instead of helping us close that gap, recent legislation has pushed us further behind.

Four bills passed last session were framed as “reforms,” yet each one undermines the very people tasked with keeping our communities safe:

A. ESSB 5974 — Undermining Voters’ Right to Choose Their Sheriff

Sheriffs are among the few law enforcement leaders directly accountable to voters. ESSB 5974 changes that. Under the bill, a sheriff’s office is vacated automatically if the Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) revokes or denies certification — no recall, no judicial review, no voter input. A governor-appointed commission makes the final call.

Multiple sheriffs have already filed lawsuits. Even Governor Ferguson signed the bill while expressing reservations about its vacancy provisions. Washington already has a system of qualification, election, and recall. This bill weakens local control and erodes democratic accountability.

B. ESSB 6002 — Restricting Investigative Tools

Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are now indispensable for solving crimes ranging from vehicle theft to violent felonies. But ESSB 6002 imposes two major barriers. • Section 4 limits data retention to just 21 days — far shorter than investigative timelines often require. • Section 11 creates a one-sided civil remedy against agencies and officers, including attorneys’ fees, inviting speculative lawsuits.

The consequences were immediate. More than a dozen agencies shut off their Flock camera networks. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels cited the bill’s criminal liability provisions as the reason. This isn’t theoretical. It is investigative capacity being switched off in real time.

C. E2SHB 2034 — A Pension Shift That Breaks Trust

E2SHB 2034 terminates the LEOFF 1 pension plan in 2029 and redirects between $3.3 and $4 billion in surplus assets — including a $569 million transfer to the Climate Commitment Account. The remainder goes into a holding account accessible to budget writers.

For many officers, LEOFF 1 was the foundation of their career decisions. Changing the rules decades into retirement raises serious questions about the state’s long-term commitment to those who serve.

D. SSB 5855 — Face Covering Restrictions

SSB 5855 was introduced in response to concerns about federal immigration enforcement, but it mirrors a California law already struck down under the Supremacy Clause. Washington’s version exposes officers to punitive damages and attorneys’ fees for perceived violations — even when wearing protective gear for wildfire smoke, crowd conditions, or communicable illness. It creates legal risk without improving public safety.

A pattern Washington must confront

In January 2025, Governor Ferguson called Washington’s last-place staffing ranking “unacceptable.” One year later, the Legislature passed four bills that make that ranking even harder to fix — and make policing less appealing to the very people we are trying to recruit.

The loud calls to “defund the police” may have faded from the streets, but the pressure on law enforcement never stopped. It simply shifted into legislation that undermines staffing, weakens investigative tools, and erodes trust.

If Washington is serious about public safety, then we must be serious about supporting the people who provide it. That starts with acknowledging the problem — and fixing the laws that are making it worse.

Jared Nieuwenhuis is a member of the Bellevue City Council. He was first elected to the council in November 2017.

About this commentary: The opinions expressed by the author are their own and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the entire Bellevue City Council.