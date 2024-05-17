The Shooting near Rainier Beach

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near Rainier Beach that occurred on Tuesday, just before midnight. Multiple calls reported shots fired and a fleeing vehicle near the Taco Bell along Rainier Avenue South.

The Investigation of the Shooting in a Seattle Neighborhood

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shell casings and found that several businesses in the area had been damaged by gunfire. The suspects fled the scene and were not immediately located.

The crime scene at Rainier Beach in Seattle (Photo: Seattle Police Department) The crime scene at Rainier Beach in Seattle

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

Seattle Police Found a Victim Nearby

During the investigation, police located a 20-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to his head. He was treated by the Renton Fire Department and transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The Police Arrested a Person with Victim

Additionally, another person the victim was arrested for driving under the influence and was found to be in possession of a firearm. The vehicle, which sustained damage from gunfire, was taken to vehicle processing with the police.

Investigation Details

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation into the incident. Any individuals with information are urged to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.