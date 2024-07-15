Fire Burning In Franklin County Over 500 Acres

On Monday afternoon, July 15, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Devil's Canyon Road (SR 263).

Scanners reported the fire was wind-driven, and was reported early as a two-alarm fire.

The fire is now marked as the Wallace Walker Fire on Airnow's Fire and Smoke Map. As of 7 pm, the fire was listed as affecting 561 acres.

The State Fire Marshal's Office activated state fire assistance mobilization at around 5:45 pm.

No evacuation orders are in place at this time. More details will be provided as the situation is currently unfolding.