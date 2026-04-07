(The Center Square) - Olympia attorney Corner Edwards is attempting a long-shot bid to recall Washington Governor Bob Ferguson as a “pressure tactic” to have the state’s top executive make appointments to the two vacant seats on the state’s Public Disclosure Commission.

The Commission is the state’s election campaign finance watchdog.

Edwards says in an April 1 lawsuit in Thurston County that Ferguson is violating his oath of office for failing to fill the two vacancies on the five-member commission.

“My primary purpose in bringing this recall petition is to draw attention to the issue and put pressure on the governor’s office to fill the vacancies,” Edwards said in an interview with The Center Square. “If he goes ahead and fills those vacancies, odds are that I am going to withdraw the petition.”

Edwards, whose practice includes campaign finance issues, said one position has been vacant for 200 days and another for 400 days, leaving little excuse for the governor not to fill them.

While the commission can operate with a three-member quorum, Edwards said the commission would not be able to meet if a member became ill or was unable to attend a meeting for other reasons.

State law requires the governor to fill the vacancies within 30 days.

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the recall petition to get on the ballot, it would have to be approved by a Superior Court Judge, and supporters would then need to obtain 950,000 signatures.