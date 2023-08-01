Things You May Not Know That Are Grown in Washington State

Everyone knows that Washington State is THE home for apples (number one producer in the country by miles). Most people have also become familiar with the growth of the wine industry, and with that a healthy dose of vineyards.

Washington is also associated with dairy, asparagus, cherries, and potatoes as signature crops grown and produced around the state. Did you know there are roughly 300 different crops that originate here, good for second most in the nation. Here are some items you may put on your table that may be lesser known, but are products from Washington State farmers.

Peaches

You think peaches you think Georgia right? Even though 'The Peach State' is in the Southeast and we are in the Northwest, Washington still boasts a healthy peach crop. In 2022 almost 7,250 tons of peaches hit the market for a value of over $7.5 million.

Chickpeas

Some call them garbanzo beans or Egyptian peas, but the main ingredient in hummus is pretty popular in Washington State. In fact, we are one of the largest producers of chickpeas in the Unites States. Chickpeas are considered a 'superfood' and their popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2022 Washington's yield was 1,420 pounds per acre planted and brought in close to $42 million.

Mint

Spearmint and peppermint are both significant crops in Washington State. Harvested mainly for the oil, both types of mint yield over 100 pounds per acre. Spearmint sells for just under $20 per pound and peppermint for just over $21 per pound. Combined, they bring in close to $39 million in revenue annually making Washington one of biggest producers in the nation.

Canola

Canola is one of the most versatile cooking oils and has seen a huge increase in popularity over the years for this reason. It is grown mainly in Eastern Washington and it's acreage has steadily gone up over the last decade. As a result, it has become a reliable crop for farmers in a time when edible oil consumption continues to rise. Over 224 million pounds of canola was produced in 2022, in turn producing a haul of amost $71 million.

Blueberries

Cherries and grapes seemingly get all of the attention, but blueberries are no slouch for farmers in the Evergreen State, or maybe that should be changed to the "Everblue State". Washington, more often than not, is the top producers of blueberries in the nation with 2022 numbers above $360 million in total revenue.

Carrots

The preferred vegetable of Bugs Bunny is a crop only California profits off more than Washington State. The Golden State outpaces Washington by hundreds of millions of dollars in that category. Texas has more planted acreage, but Washington State supplies roughly 15% of the nation's carrot crop (to California's 80%) for north of $250 million in revenue for 2022.