Sword Wielding Assault Goes Down At Richland Gas Station

It was anything but a run of the mill Sunday morning for a motorcyclist who simply stopped to get some gas at the Richland Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way. The rider got much more than they anticipated. It all began a little after 11am. Phones at SECOMM dispatch began to ring with multiple people calling to report a man threatening someone with, of all things, a sword.

Someone Was Threatened With A Sword In Broad Daylight.

Yup, that's what witnesses, as well as the victim, told dispatchers. Richland Police Officers arrived a few minutes past 11:30and quickly found the suspect who was walking near the intersection of Wellsian Way and Aaron Drive. RPD's finest approached the man and quickly detained him without incident.

Officers spoke to witnesses of the incident at the Fred Meyer gas pumps as well as the victim, who had fled the scene because they feared they would be attacked.

Here is What Went Down

The accounts of the witnesses and the victim told a story that would unnerve most anyone. The motorcycle rider is minding their own business and filling their tank with gas when a complete stranger runs up to the rider and starts screaming. The suspect then pulls out a piece of reinforcement bar (or rebar as it's more commonly known) and holds it in one hand, threatening the victim. The suspect then reached for a sword.

Needless to say the victim got on their motorcycle and took off for fear of their life as the suspect pulled out and unsheathed said sword . When officers made contact with the suspect he had a piece of rebar as well as the sword in his possession. After talking with witness and the victim, along with the evidence they gathered from the suspect, police took the man into custody.

He was taken to the Benton County Correction Center and charged with Assault in the 2nd degree. RPD thanked the multiple people that called 9-1-1 and gave great details that helped officers quickly locate the suspect.