A hunting accident in Northeastern Oregon on May

Deputies say the victim accidently shot himself hunting with friends on private property in Enterprise, Oregon.

Authorities, including the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, rushed to the incident

A hunting accident claims the life of one in Northeastern Oregon.

The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5PM on Tuesday (May 14) they got a call about someone who had been shot off of Elk Mountain Road in Enterprise, Oregon.

The Emergency Response in Enterprise, Oregon

Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Oregon State Police, and Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene shortly after and when First Responders arrived on scene, they said they discovered a deceased male that had died from a single gunshot.

Investigators Have Released the Victims Identification who was from the Tri-Cities

Authorities have identified the victim as (EMANUEL) “BILL” JOHN ZIEGLER from Kennewick, Washington. Investigators called the victim’s to share the grim news.

Findings from the Investigation into the Accident with a Gun in Eastern Oregon

Detectives say the departed had been accompanied by friends as they were on ATV’s out shooting ground squirrels on private property when he accidently, fatally shot himself.

According to deputies, there was no evidence to lead investigators to believe the death was anything other than an unfortunate tragic accident.