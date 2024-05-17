The Discovery of A Cotton Candy Planet in Space

Getty / Canva

Space is really freaking cool. Fresh from your dreams as an 8-year-old kid, astronomers have discovered a remarkable exoplanet called WASP-193b, located about 1,200 light-years away. What makes this planet so interesting, you ask? Well, it's because this planet is a giant Cotton Candy Planet! This planet is 50% larger than Jupiter but incredibly light, making it the second-lightest planet ever found. Nicknamed the "cotton candy" planet, WASP-193b belongs to a group known as "puffy Jupiters," which are notable for their large size and low density. Okay, so not made of cotton candy, but a man can dream. 

  

Properties of WASP-193b: 

WASP-193b’s unusual properties challenge traditional planetary formation theories and made it difficult to study, taking researchers four years to calculate its mass. Its atmosphere, mainly hydrogen and helium, makes it an excellent candidate for further research using the James Webb Space Telescope. 

  

Significance of WASP-193b: 

Scientists believe that WASP-193b could be crucial for understanding how similar low-density planets form. By studying this planet, they hope to unravel the mysteries of puffy Jupiters and their atmospheric characteristics. 

 

