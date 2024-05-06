Police officers in Kennewick are looking into an assault at a bar over the weekend.

An Assault at a Local Bar in Kennewick

Investigators say that two people were jumped and assaulted by a large group of men in the parking lot of the bar located at the 2100 block of West 4th Avenue. A photo of the suspects in the parking lot assault is below.

Bar Parking Lot Assault in Kennewick Case #24-032925

The suspects in the Kennewick Bar Assualt The suspects in the Kennewick Bar incident (Photo: KPD) loading...

attachment-440409818_842307164600712_4617563116451020216_n The suspects in the Kennewick Bar incident (Photo: KPD) loading...

Anyone with any Information is Asked to Contact Investigators at the Kennewick Police Department.

Kennewick Police ask anyone who may have any information about the scrap or recognize any of the suspects pictured to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number, which is Case 24-032925. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

Related Tri-Cities Area Crime Stories on News Radio 610 KONA

Police in Walla Walla say three adults detained a knife-wielding man who was loitering near a park.

Adults were Uncomfortable with Who They Saw Near a Playground at Menlo Park

According to investigators, the suspect was standing near the playground at Menlo Park, reportedly making families uncomfortable as they arrived for sports at their children’s practice.

An Argument Led to the Suspect Pulling a Knife at the Walla Walla Park

Police say a parent approached the suspect and told him he needed to leave. The intervention resulted in an argument followed by a physical brawl. Investigators say that the suspect pulled out a knife and made threats and gestures.

Read the full story here