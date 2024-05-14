Motorcycle Ride Leads to Wreck and Investigation in Spokane

Multiple 911 calls reported a motorcycle wreck in Spokane

Several motorcycles and riders crashed on the roadway

A man and female passenger with serious injuries were rushed to the hospital

Some bikers fled, one abandoned their bike at the scene

The Washington State Patrol is looking for Some People Who Were Involved in a Motorcycle Wreck in Spokane.

Last Saturday (May 11th, 2024), around 10:30 at night, 2229 Washington State Patrol (WSP) received multiple 911 calls about a motorcycle wreck on westbound Interstate 90 just east of the Hamilton Street exit (milepost 282). Multiple motorcycles and riders were reported to be down in the roadway after crashing on the freeway.

According to Witnesses, the Bikers Drove “Erratically”

Several people said this squad of motorcycles was riding wild from westbound Interstate 90 at Argonne, milepost 287, toward Hamilton Street, where the crash occurred.

The Aftermath of the Motorcycle Crash and Injuries

In the wreck, a man who was on a motorcycle and a lady passenger were rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses also told troopers that several bikers involved in the collision had sped away from the scene, and one of them ditched their bike at the scene.

The Washington State Patrol is Looking for Help in the Motorcycle Crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division (CID) seeks assistance from individuals with information regarding the incident or sightings of motorcycles riding recklessly from Spokane Valley to downtown Spokane. If you have any relevant information, please get in touch with Detective Benjamin Borgman at 360-918-3813 or via email at Benjamin.borgman@wsp.wa.gov. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.