Arrest Made Following Assault and Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle

Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he threatened an employee at a car dealership.

Michael D. Sparks was arrested after he allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and then took off in a vehicle from the lot.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy located the stolen vehicle and followed it from Kennewick into Pasco. As more police units arrived, the Deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

That's when Sparks took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the suspect until the chase entered a school zone. That's where officers ended the pursuit. The vehicle was located a short time later. Sparks was seen running away from it.

Get our free mobile app

After a short foot chase, Sparks was taken into custody and arrested. He's charged with Robbery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Eluding, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting Arrest.

60 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll