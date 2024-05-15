Arrest Made Following Assault and Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he threatened an employee at a car dealership.
Michael D. Sparks was arrested after he allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and then took off in a vehicle from the lot.
A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy located the stolen vehicle and followed it from Kennewick into Pasco. As more police units arrived, the Deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.
That's when Sparks took off at a high rate of speed.
Officers pursued the suspect until the chase entered a school zone. That's where officers ended the pursuit. The vehicle was located a short time later. Sparks was seen running away from it.
After a short foot chase, Sparks was taken into custody and arrested. He's charged with Robbery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Eluding, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting Arrest.
