Seattle Police say they have arrested two suspects after they were caught with a stolen cash register when leaving a business in West Seattle two weeks ago.

Detectives say that on April 28th, around 7:15 p.m., Officers stopped at a pharmacy near a bus stop at 16th Avenue South and South Roxbury Street and arrested a woman holding a stolen cash register. The man with her decided to run off.

Officers said during the investigation, the 20-year-old woman hid her pistol, but it was found by Officers and taken as evidence, but police say it was not used in the crime. Officers also were able to get probable cause to arrest the man for assault.

The 40-year-old man was located shortly after and fled from officers when being arrested. After running, he was quickly detained by multiple patrol officers.

The 20-year-old woman was booked into King County Jail for Theft and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

The man faces an Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer charge, and investigators say he was arrested for a previous incident of domestic violence by King County Sheriffs. He was booked into a local jail facility.

Seattle Police Detectives in the General Investigations Unit will now take over the case.

Seattle Police Video of the Event